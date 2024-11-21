Safi slams Indian authorities over systematic oppression of Kashmiri Children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi has condemned the plight of children in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), stating that Indian authorities are orchestrating a systematic campaign of oppression.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Safi in a statement lamented that Kashmiri children remain deprived of basic freedoms and protections guaranteed under the UN Charter.

The Hurriyat leader criticized Indian forces for subjecting minors in IIOJK to widespread abuse and inhumane treatment. “The global community must step forward to protect Kashmiri children from Indian oppression,” he urged, appealing to the United Nations, human rights organizations, and child protection agencies worldwide to act decisively.

“Indian soldiers have, over the past three decades, ruthlessly martyred countless parents of Kashmiri children through fake encounters and custodial killings,” Safi said.

“This cruelty against Kashmiri children is a deliberate and well-hatched conspiracy by the Indian government.”

Safi highlighted the devastating impact of Indian brutality, citing the orphaning of thousands of children, the blinding and permanent disability of many due to pellet gun injuries, and the psychological and emotional toll of losing their parents to violence.

He concluded by calling on the international community to push for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, emphasizing that such a resolution is crucial to ending the suffering of children in the territory as well as Kashmiri men and women.