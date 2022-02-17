SAFRON body discusses ongoing problems of Ex-Fata

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday discussed at length, the ongoing problems of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the implementation of the promises made by the government.

The committee which was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah Khan was informed by the official of the finance ministry that a total of Rs 97.6 billion was released for the merged districts of KP in the financial year 2019-20 and Rs 121.1 billion in 2020-21.

The committee was also informed that a total of Rs 129.7 billion was allocated for the financial year 2021-22, out of which Rs 82 billion was released.

The officials also informed the committee that a sub-committee has been formed on the current situation of allocating three percent share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award for implementation of the promises made to Ex-Fata and financing of special development projects in the merged areas.

A total of 17,900 Khasadars were recruited in police out of 19,700 available posts while 1744 remaining posts would be filled soon, they said.

They informed that a task force has also been formed in this regard and 895 cases related to the recruitment of Khasadars in police have been resolved.

At present, the total number of policemen in the merged areas were 16218, including inspectors and DSPs.