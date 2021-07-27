UrduPoint.com
SAFRON Committee Discussed Closure Of Nawa Pass, Gorsal Border Points

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

SAFRON committee discussed closure of Nawa Pass, Gorsal Border points

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) discussed the matter regarding closure of Nawa Pass and Gorsal Border points at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border for trade and business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) discussed the matter regarding closure of Nawa Pass and Gorsal Border points at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border for trade and business activities.

The committee under the chairmanship of Sajid Khan was of the view that trade activities must be restored like Torkham and other Borders. The Secretary, M/o SAFRON informed the committee that due to security situation the Gorsal Border and Nawa Pass cannot be opened at present.

The committee recommended that necessary staff and tax collection arrangements must be done and Planning Division must also prepare a detailed report about the border points opening arrangements.

The representative of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the committee about development programs in newly merged districts are Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program (PSDP), and Merged Areas Annual Development Program (ADP).

He further informed that research work for virus free potato seed program was in progress.

The Committee recommended that 12 tunnels under FIP Project may be completed on top priority. The Committee also directed that the electrification where electricity is not available still may be given special priority under the special package.

The Committee inquired about the formula of distribution of funds. The Secretary apprised the committee that funds are provided on 20-80 percent share by the farmers' and government participation.

The Committee also decided to meet in Peshawar for the detailed meeting regarding the projects which were not shared with the public representatives. The Committee also inquired regarding recruitment of Class-IV employees in the department.

The representative of Higher education Commission (HEC) apprised the committee that Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) have delightedly allocated quota for students of FATA every year and the students from Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Shahid Ahmed, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Shaheen Naz Saifullah and Nawabzada Shah Zain Bughti and officials of the ministry and its attached departments.

