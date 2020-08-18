SAFRON helps 323,154 TDPs to resettle in their hometowns

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has carried out a massive operation to help at least 323,154 Temporary Displaced Persons (TDP) resettle in their hometowns.

The ministry has also carried out a mechanism of voluntary repatriation of Afghan Refugees to their homeland, said a document issued by the government to highlight its two years performance.

It said the ministry also played its role in merger of erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The government has also provided Rs 7 billion for deportation and induced repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals and Afghan citizen card holders.

The government has made extension in validity of Proof of Registration (POR) and Afghan Citizen Cards�(ACC) after June 30, 2020.

The ministry has also handled the Management of Afghan refugees during their temporary stay in Pakistan through national policy approved by the Federal Cabinet.

To ensure implementation of government policies, regulations and enactment to the areas mandated to the SAFRON ministry.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appreciated the contribution of government of Pakistan towards Refugees welfare and innovative policies including biometric registration, access to the national education system, healthcare and opening bank accounts in his visit to Islamabad in February this year.

Five years Income Tax and Sales Tax exemption has been granted to erstwhile FATA and PATA. This is coupled with exemption for Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles as well.

Special Committee for 10 years Development Plan for merged areas has been reconstituted under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In light of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Levies Force (Transitions) Ordinance, 2019 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khassadars Force (Maintenance, Regulation and Protection of Service (Transition) stand provincialized.

The ministry of SAFRON had transferred FATA Secretariat and its Directorates to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In pursuance of the Cabinet Decisions dated 2nd March, 2017, the reserved quota for FATA students in educational institutions has been enhanced to 100 per cent for the next 10 years.

Ministry of SAFRON deals with litigation, administrative matters and provision and release of budget for Federal Levies Force in Balochistan.

Understanding the challenges faced by Afghan Refugees due to COVID-19, the government has provided cash assistance of Rs 3,000 for four months to 36,500 registered Refugees families via Ehsaas program through ministry of SAFRON.

The jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and High Court, Peshawar has been extended to erstwhile FATA and all the Provincial and Federal Laws have been extended to merged districts.