Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

SAFRON minister for more funding for Afghan refugees

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Afridi Thursday said his ministry had extensively engaged the donor countries and convinced them to enhance funding for the Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Afridi Thursday said his ministry had extensively engaged the donor countries and convinced them to enhance funding for the Afghan refugees.

The efforts made by the ministry led the United States Embassy in Pakistan to host first-ever donor's conference for the Afghan refugees, he said while sharing ministry's two years performance report here.

The United States of America, China, South Korea, Switzerland and others countries also contributed food packages for the Afghan refugees during the Covid-19 lockdown, he added.

Prime Minister lmran Khan, he said, had presented the case of Pakistan's unprecedented hosting of the Afghan refugees for 40 years in a befitting manner before the world.

He said the ministry had initiated and organized an event to commemorate the '40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees' which further led to arrival of United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) in Pakistan.

Pakistan also raised the Kashmir issue and briefed the UNSG about the Indian atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris, he maintained.

He said meetings were held after a lapse of three years that helped revive quadrilateral (Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and UNHCR) and trilateral (Pakistan, Afghanistan and UNHCR) mechanism for dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

