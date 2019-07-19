UrduPoint.com
SAFRON Minister Hopes To Open New Chapter Of Ties With Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:33 PM

SAFRON minister hopes to open new chapter of ties with Kabul

Minister of State for Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Friday hoped that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani' Senior Advisor on National Security Sarwar Ahmedzai visit to Islamabad will open a new chapter of bilateral ties

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Minister of State for Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Friday hoped that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani' Senior Advisor on National Security Sarwar Ahmedzai visit to Islamabad will open a new chapter of bilateral ties.The SAFRON minister further hoped that Ahmedzai visit would also be effective for a smooth and respectable return of the Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

Afridi claimed that Islamabad and Kabul were heading toward a new height of cordiality in their relations.The vocal minister against drug abuse added Pakistan has opened its airspace for India on the request of the Afghanistan government, adding that people travelling to India from Afghanistan were facing problems in this regard.He maintained that Afghanistan is an independent state.

He said Pakistan has been and will continue playing its role in the establishing peace and prosperity in the war-torn Afghanistan. Afridi said Afghanistan is a close neighbor and brotherly country of Pakistan.The SAFRON and Narcotics Control minister said this while addressing a press conference along with Ahmedzai at the Press Information Department in Islamabad on Friday.The advisor to President Ghani thanked the Pakistan government and people for a warm welcome and improvement in the visa policy for Afghan nationals.He acknowledged that Pakistan has been offering its regular services to the Afghan refugees for the past 40 years.

The advisor added that the Ministry of Refugees was working on the policy for the respectable return of the Afghan refugees.

