SAFRON minister issues special directives for facilitating refugees

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan Wednesday said that special instructions have been issued to all security wings via Ministry of Interior to help avoid all sorts of inconveniences faced by the refugees.

The minister expressed these views during his meeting with Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, said a press release.

He said that keeping in view the problems faced by refugees with expired Proof of Registration (POR) cards, the ministry would ensure extension in their temporary legal stay.

He said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and international bodies shall not shy away from their responsibilities towards Afghan refugees.

The minister said that Pakistan is very clear in its approach towards the Afghan refugees and it will always be going an extra mile to facilitate the Afghan refugees.

"Pakistan has been nurturing Afghan refugees by providing them with equal opportunities as its own citizens in every field of life. Resultantly, today many refugees can be seen constructively contributing to the economy and society of Pakistan. It has always been our priority to deal with all refugees with care and dignity," said Mehboob Sultan.

The minister emphasized that international bodies shall not abandon Afghan refugees, given the fact that world is forgetting the sacrifices made by Pakistan in graciously hosting four million Afghans over the past 41 years.

He said that Afghans have been exempted from all the fees and taxes on visas and arrival to avoid any inconvenience.

He said that Pakistan has been sharing it's resources with the refugees, even when contemporarily no substantial foreign support is provided.

He said that Aghan students have been provided jobs and granted admissions in schools and universities on priority basis.

Ambassador Najibullah lauded the efforts made by Pakistan and its pivotal role in leading peace process in Afghanistan.

He said that both the states are connected through deep cultural bonds, an opportunity for further deepening the ties. "I see tremendous potential between two brotherly countries," said the ambassador.

"It is my privilege to be ambassador to Pakistan. I'll do everything in my capacity to take our relationship to a new level," he said. The ambassador said that visit of Abdullah Abdullah in November last year means a lot about the developing ties and success of the peace process.

He said that a lot has been done on part of Pakistan and both the states are finally heading in the right direction.

He said that people-to-people contact is first priority of the Afghan government and the current political environment will further the relations in a positive direction.

He said that Afghan government is ready to extend any support to further the communication to resolve issues of refugees.