SAFRON Minister, MNAs call on Prime Minister , laud government measures to check inflation, hoarding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Muhammad Amir Sultan, Ghulam Muhammad Lai and Riaz Fatiyana called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf in the National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The MNAs apprised the prime minister of the transparent distribution of financial assistance among the poor and deserving under the Ehsaas Program in their respective constituencies.

They appreciated the effective measures taken by the prime minister to check inflation and hoarding.

The MNAs requested the prime minister to open small industries in Faisalabad and Jhang.

They also informed the prime minister about the matters relating to development and people-oriented welfare projects in their constituencies.

The prime minister on this occasion issued instructions regarding the welfare and development projects in the Constituencies of the MNAs.

He directed them to not only strive to provide relief to people in the wake of situation arising out of coronavirus, but also educate masses about adopting protective measures so as to eliminate the deadly virus.