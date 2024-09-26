SAFRON Minister urges UN agencies to allocate funds for local communities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region (SAFRON) and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday urged the United Nations agencies and world community to earmark the funds and facilities specified for refugees’ worldwide for the local people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Addressing a press conference here in Commmissionerat of Afghan Refugees Quetta, he said that the repatriation process of Afghan refugees would be continued as currently Pakistan has been hosting over 30 million Afghan Refugees.

The minister said that "around five million of Afghan Refugees have been repatriated so far. Of them, over 130000 were sent back to their native country from Balochistan alone."

He said the hosting country Pakistan has taken all out measures for the welfare of Afghan refugees, providing best possible facilities including education and health for their wellbeing.

Condemning terrorism in Pakistan, Amir Muqam emphasized the Afghan government to take steps to stop cross border terrorism curbing the Afghan territory for terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has always supported the peace process in Afghanistan, adding that peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan.

While highlighting the recent initiatives taken by the federal government for the development of the Balochistan province, Amir Muqam said that the development of Balochistan was the top priority of federal government as it has allocated Rs 130 billion development budget which is higher than Punjab for the uplifting of the province.

He said the country has been moving forward and stabilizing financially thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Shehbaz Sharif lead government.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz during his short tenure in the coalition government has paid heavy political price to save the country from default.

The minister revealed that the second phase of CPEC would soon be kicked off which would enhance economic activities, sustainable development, and inclusive growth in Balochistan.

He hailed the approval of $7 billion Dollar IMF deal, terming the development a major triumph of the incumbent government.

“The political rivals of the PML-N and anti Pakistan elements tried their best to sabotage the financial deal to put the country in the financial crises, however their nefarious designs failed,” Amir Muqam remarked.

The wise and prudent policies of the government resulted into the decline of inflation and created ample job opportunities for the youth, he added.

Expressing his concern over the security situation in Balochistan, the SAFRON Minister said the maintaining law and order in the province is among the top most priorities of the incumbent government.

In this regard, minister said the role of security forces remained commendable. With the tireless and brilliant efforts of the valiant forces of Pakistan peace is being restored and borders are being protected from the foes.

He hailed Adeela Baloch for joining mainstream and discouraging the anti-Pakistan and anti-Baloch elements.

With her joining, this act is a clear message for the miscreants who use women as shield and use them for suicide attacks for their nefarious designs.

Criticizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on misusing public resources for their political gains, Amir Muqam said that the KP is on the agenda to embezzle the funds and spent illegally on the party’s events.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed in mentioning peace and improving governance system in the province which were not remained in their priorities.

The PTI initiated drive to defame state institutions and create space among the public and institutions aimed that to week the federation, he maintained.

APP/umr-ask