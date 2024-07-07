SAFRON Minister Warmly Receives UNHCR Delegation
Published July 07, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for States, Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday warmly received the high level delegation of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) led by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on arrival at his residence.
The minister welcomed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pakistan and presented a flower bouquet to him.
During the meeting, they discussed various issues pertaining to refugees.
On this occasion, the federal minister also presented Traditional 'Chadars' and gifts to the UN High Commissioner and other members of his delegation.
Later, the minister also hosted a reception in the honor of UN High Commissioner.
