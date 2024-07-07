Open Menu

SAFRON Minister Warmly Receives UNHCR Delegation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SAFRON Minister warmly receives UNHCR delegation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for States, Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday warmly received the high level delegation of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) led by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on arrival at his residence.

The minister welcomed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pakistan and presented a flower bouquet to him.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues pertaining to refugees.

On this occasion, the federal minister also presented Traditional 'Chadars' and gifts to the UN High Commissioner and other members of his delegation.

Later, the minister also hosted a reception in the honor of UN High Commissioner.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

17 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

17 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

17 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

17 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

17 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

18 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

18 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

18 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

18 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan