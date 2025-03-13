SAFRON Ministry Successfully Achieves Significant Milestones
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has released its yearly performance report, highlighting significant accomplishments in various sectors, including Afghan Refugees ID cards, issuance of birth certificates and legal cases of Afghan Refugees.
According to available official document,NADRA has resumed issuing birth certificates to children of Afghan refugees, a crucial step in ensuring their identity and access to essential services. The document claimed, a total of 58,492 Proof of Registration (POR) cardholders and 24,137 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders were facilitated in their voluntary repatriation, marking a significant milestone in the repatriation process. Further more,there were only 04 Proof of Card Modification (PCM) Centers working in main cities of the country to facilitate the Afghan refugees in case of their lost cards or any modifications in Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. Now, the number of PCM has been increased to 11 that will cater for verification of UMRF cases as a drive residual caseload processing along with necessary modification in POR cards. To enhance grievance redressal, a Complaint Handling Mechanism (CHM) had also been established, featuring an online portal specifically designed for Afghan refugees to conveniently lodge and track their complaints.
Learning Program (RLP) had also been started to enhance the capacity building of staff from CCAR, cars and other relevant stakeholders to improve the knowledge of Refugee . Efforts have been made to expeditiously address legal cases related to Afghan refugees, with the administration actively pursuing these matters through the respective judicial courts, ensuring timely resolution and justice. Engagement of UN and Humanitarian organizations: The 75th Session of the UNHCR Executive Committee (ExCom) in Geneva was held in year 2024 in which the members of Ministry of SAFRON along with Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees actively participated.
Status of Strengthening Institutions for Refugee Administration (SIRA) Project was updated from High Risk to Satisfactory and
made significant achievements, validated by Third Party Validation Firm.
