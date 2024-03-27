SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GRASP Project

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM
SAFWCO has disbursed a grant of Rs. 0.5 million to promote small and medium scale enterprises related to agriculture and livestock in rural areas, under the program GRASP with the support of European Union, ITC, and PPAF
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) SAFWCO has disbursed a grant of Rs. 0.5 million to promote small and medium scale enterprises related to agriculture and livestock in rural areas, under the program GRASP with the support of European Union, ITC, and PPAF.
On this occasion, SAFWCO Founder and CEO Suleman G. Abro said that rural people are cut off from urban society, business and financial institutions; our program aims to include them in the stream of development. We want them to be entrepreneurial minded, to promote agribusiness, which will not only make them prosperous but also develop the country's economy.
He said that manpower is high in rural areas, many people are unemployed, so we also request the government to introduce by-product technology there so that agriculture business can be expanded and more people can get employment. Importantly, the aid agencies want to give lakhs of aid to the rural farmers, but the aid and such facilities go back because these people do not have crop transactions, bank accounts and audit records. Therefore, the provincial and federal government should pay attention to the agricultural business and try hard to create sources of economic prosperity for the rural people.
On this occasion, Sindh Abadgar Board Central Executive Committee member Nawaz Ahmed Nizamani and Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Central Information Secretary Mir Abdul Karim Talpur appreciated the program of SAFWCO and assured their support to the small agricultural traders.
He further said that the wheat crop is ready but the government has not yet set up procurement centers and farmers have not been given bardana. We request the Sindh government to establish shopping centers and provide bardana.
Speaking at the event, SAFWCO Executive Director Altaf Nizamani urged the recipients of the relief checks to use the funds properly and involve other people in their business. Safco Microfinance Company Managing Director Syed Sajjad Ali Shah said that if more money is needed, our company will also provide you loans on easy terms.
GRASP, a European Union funded project for poverty reduction and sustainable inclusive economic growth in rural Pakistan, is being implemented by ITC in partnership with FAO & PPAF. Focused on selected districts of Balochistan & Sindh, ITC and its implementing partners are providing technical assistance in Livestock and Horticulture sectors for improving commercial viability of MSMEs and for a conducive policy regime. SAFWCO is an implementing partner of PPAF in Hyderabad district and Karachi region.
In the end, cheques of Rs. 250,000 as the first installment were given to Rukhsana, Nusrat, Bina, Amina, Shazia, Hamida, Rahima and Ubedullah to support small agribusiness entrepreneurs in Hyderabad under GRASP project.
