SAFWCO Distributes Emergency 'Tool Kit's To Strengthen Disaster Preparedness In Sanghar

Published January 05, 2025

SAFWCO distributes emergency 'Tool Kit's to strengthen disaster preparedness in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) In a significant step towards reducing disaster risks, SAFWCO distributed "Emergency Tool Kits" to villagers in the Sanghar district by enhancing their ability to respond emergencies such as floods, storms, earthquakes, and other accidents.

The initiative is part of the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Project, supported by Solidar Suisse and funded by AWO. SAFWCO established and trained Union Council Disaster Management Committees (UCDMCs) in three union councils—Mansoora, Bhirro, and Nauabad—helping local communities to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to protect themselves during natural disasters and emergencies.

The distributed Tool Kits included essential equipment such as torches, motors for water pumping, generators, megaphones, pickaxes, spades, shovels, buckets, umbrellas, pressure jacks, and more.

A Tool Kit distribution ceremony was held at Ali Muhammad Khaskheli village in UC Mansoora, where a large number of men and women participated. The event was attended by Rashid Ahmed, Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department, Jam Nawaz Ali, Ghulam Raza from Solidar Suisse, and Dr.

Suleman G. Abro, founder and president of SAFWCO.

Speaking at the occasion, Suleman G. Abro highlighted the significant damage caused by natural disasters in underprivileged areas due to a lack of information and resources. "Natural disasters, including floods and rains, have set back the province by decades. With this disaster prevention equipment and training, these communities are better equipped to protect their lives and properties and to face challenging situations with resilience," he said.

Rashid Ahmed, Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department, praised SAFWCO's efforts in disaster risk reduction, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives. He expressed hope that these steps would lead to long-term benefits for the communities in Sanghar.

This initiative underscores SAFWCO's commitment to building resilient communities by providing the tools and knowledge needed to respond effectively to natural disasters

APP/nsm

