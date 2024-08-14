Open Menu

SAFWCO Group Celebrates 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 07:50 PM

SAFWCO Group celebrates 78th Independence Day of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) SAFWCO Group here on Wednesday organized a function on the occasion of 78th Independence Day of Pakistan at SAFWCO Head Office, which was attended by key employees of Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO), SAFCO Support Foundation and SAFCO Microfinance Company.

Speaking at the event, founder of SAFWCO Suleman G. Abro said that 65 percent of Pakistan's population consists of youth, which was a great fortune for the country, however these youth could fulfill our expectations if they were equipped with modern technology.

Suleman G. Abro urged governments to set up industries, create employment opportunities, which would pave the way for development

The founder of SAFWCO said that we believed that one's individual prosperity promotes the collective prosperity of the country, the activities and achievements of the SAFWCO Group for the economic betterment of the people are actually the achievements of the country.

Rameez Iqbal Memon, Harish Kumar, Aleena Maria, Mufti Arsalan, Wajid Hussain, Akhtar Mullah, Naveed Memon, Jai Prakash, Sarang Sheedi, Absar Abro, Iqra Shoaib and others also spoke on this occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, the independence celebration cake was cut.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Agriculture Company Independence Event Mufti Employment

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan