SAFWCO Group organizes Independence Day celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The three entities of SAFCO Group and the GRASS Project Team organized an Independence Day celebrations in front of the SAFCO Group Head Office, MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Najmuddin Qureshi, Manager MCB Islamic Bank Hyderabad Nisar Memon, businessman and farmer leader Najmuddin, Abdul Karim Talpur, Iqbal Memon, Founder and President of SAFCO Group Suleman G. Abro, Chairman of SAFCO Board Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar and others hoisted the green crescent flag, cut the cake of Pakistan’s 78th birthday and participated in the Independence Walk with SAFCO Group staff.

Addressing the ceremony held on this occasion, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said that Sindh made the biggest sacrifice for Pakistan, which is still in the records of the Sindh Assembly, how the Sindh Assembly abolished its powers and passed a resolution to merge Sindh with Pakistan, there can be no greater sacrifice than this. Sindh has existed for thousands of years and will continue to exist for thousands of years.

He said that the freedom we are celebrating today is being guarded with utmost skill by the Pakistan Army, due to which Pakistan's prestige in the world has been raised.

He said that it is a fact that conspiracies have definitely weakened this country during the last 78 years, but we are proud of institutions like SAFCO and leaders like Suleman G. Abro who have played an important role in the development and social services of the country. As long as such people exist, we will not be disappointed.

Chairman SAFCO Board Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kanbhar said that SAFCO has an important role in the country's development, which is the result of the vision of Suleman Ji Abro.

CEO SAFCO Support Foundation Bashir Ahmed Abro said that doing one's part is actually patriotism, Suleman G. Abro has worked as per the expectations of the people.

Addressing the ceremony, Mustafa Rajpar, SAFWCO GRASP (Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress) Project Manager, said that under the GRASP project, which is being run in Sindh and Balochistan with funds from the European Union in collaboration with the International Trade Center, PPAF, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, we are working to reduce poverty and put people on their feet by promoting small and medium enterprises, which is also a service to the country.

Zeeshan Memon, Iqra Shoaib Rajput and others also addressed the ceremony. Finally, Pakistan's birthday cake was cut while the distinguished guests were presented with traditional Sindhi Ajrak gifts.

