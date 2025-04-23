SAFWCO, Jubilee Life Insurance signs service level agreement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a landmark development for Pakistan’s agriculture sector, SAFCO Microfinance Company and Jubilee Insurance Company signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) at a ceremony held at Jubilee House, Karachi.

Backed by the InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF), the collaboration marks the launch of a Crop Protection and Social Benefit Program aimed at building climate resilience and strengthening crop security for smallholder farmers, starting with Matiari district in Sindh.

According to a press release from SAFCO Microfinance that the event was attended by senior representatives of both organizations, along with international stakeholders, and featured remarks from distinguished speakers Suleman G. Abro, Founder & CEO of SMCL, opened the ceremony by highlighting the initiative’s impact and said that “Our goal has always been to empower rural communities. This partnership with Jubilee Insurance strengthens our ability to shield smallholder farmers from growing climate risks while ensuring their access to sustainable livelihoods. It’s a significant step forward in integrating financial protection with agricultural development.”

Zafar Arshad, Managing Director & CEO of Jubilee Insurance Company, added “We’re proud to stand with SMCL in serving the hardworking farmers of Matiari. Through this climate-resilient insurance product, we aim to extend our support to those who need it the most—helping them secure not only their crops but also their futures. We look forward to a lasting and impactful collaboration.”

Michael McCord, CEO of the MicroInsurance Center at Milliman, USA, praised the model being introduced, “This initiative showcases how thoughtful insurance solutions can build real climate resilience in agriculture.

The combination of microfinance and crop protection creates a new benchmark for community-level adaptation strategies. I applaud SMCL and Jubilee for their leadership.”

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SMCL, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership and said “This agreement is more than a milestone—it's a mission-driven commitment to safeguard lives and livelihoods. Through this bundled solution, we are enabling farmers to withstand climate shocks with confidence and dignity. We’re proud to be at the forefront of climate-smart microfinance in Pakistan.”

The agreement was formally signed by Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, MD SMCL, and Zafar Arshad, MD & CEO Jubilee Insurance.

The program will be piloted in SMCL’s operational network in Matiari District, bundling climate-resilient insurance products with SMCL’s crop loan offerings. It is expected to create a comprehensive safety net for vulnerable farmers and may be scaled up to additional districts based on pilot outcomes.

Present on the occasion were key operational leads instrumental to the implementation, including Habib Khilji, Manager Operations and SMCL’s Focal Person for Climate Resilient Products Initiative, Maliha Shuja, AVP Operations – Underwriting, Jubilee Insurance Company, Sabeen Hameed, SM Operations, Jubilee Insurance Company, Iqra Batool, Manager Operations, Jubilee Insurance Company.

This innovative partnership sets a precedent for public-private collaborations focused on climate adaptation, agricultural stability, and community resilience in Pakistan.