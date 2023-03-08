SAFWCO Group of Organizations organized an event to mark International Women's Day, calling for the need to focus on women's rights in legislation so that women can play an important role in the development of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :SAFWCO Group of Organizations organized an event to mark International Women's Day, calling for the need to focus on women's rights in legislation so that women can play an important role in the development of the country.

All the staff of SAFWCO group of organizations attended the event held at SAFCO HID Hall on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, SAFWCO's women leaders Nadia Larik, Maria Rajper, Uzma Memon, Saadia Sheikh, Zara Talpur, Sabin and Bela Bhatia highlight the importance of the day, women's contribution to the development of the country, challenges and proposed way forward. They thanked SAFWCO Management for organizing this event on the occasion of women's day.

Speaking on the occasion, Suleman G. Abro said that currently one billion women in the world were deprived of banking services, while only 18% of women in Pakistan have such access.

He said that SAFWCO was working on women's partnerships in business for economic empowerment, that's why we have established the Chamber of Agriculture and Business for Rural Women.

Abro further said that if the political parties follow their own manifesto, women's rights will be given importance in the legislation in the country.

On this occasion, Syed Sajjad Ali MD- SAFCO MF Company highlighted the importance of women in society, especially the role of great women in islam. He also highlighted the works of SAFCO in this regard.

Mustafa Rajpar, Altaf Nizamani, Bashir Ahme and others also expressed their views on the occasion.

Short films about women's rights, their role in building society were also shown at the event. At the end, the ladies working at SAFCO cut the cake and congratulated everyone on the day.