Saga of Indian defeat at Chawinda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A fierce tank battle the biggest after the World War II was fought at Chawinda in Sialkot sector during 1965 war with India.

The 1965 presented a true picture of Napoleon's famous saying that, "There are only two forces in the world, the sword and the spirit." It was during 1965 War with India when Pakistan armed forces and its people proved that it's not the size that matters but the courage and devotion to duty and cause.

The valiant sons of Pakistan Army took hold of the grounds and showed extraordinary tales of heroism.

The aim of attack at Chawinda was to seize the key Grand Trunk Road around Wazirabad and the capture of Jassoran which would enable domination of Sialkot-Pasrur railway, thus completely cutting off Pakistani supply line.

Brave Pakistanis while battling shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan had repulsed the biggest ever attack of cunning and invading Indian army with large number of tanks at Chawinda.

The brave soldiers of Pakistan Army and people of Sialkot and Chawinda made Chawinda and surrounding areas the biggest graveyard of Indian tanks by saving the dear motherland from the invading enemy, as the Chawinda was echoed with the loud sounds of "Allah-Hu-Akbar" on that time.

History tells that the cunning Indian army had also displayed the Pakistani flags on the attacking India tanks to deceive Pak Army and the local people, when the India invaded Pakistan during the night of September 06, 1965 near Chawinda Sialkot. Soon, the Pak Army soldiers came to know this reality and it was a major Indian attack, which was repulsed by Pakistan Army.

The monuments of 1965 war were established at Chawinda to pay homage to the armed forces of Pakistan and local people.

The people of Chawinda wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Chawinda Badiana during the September 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Some Ex-Pak Army officials said, "The Defence Day of Pakistan reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 55 years ago, proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan is unassailable." September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation.

It is the day to pay homage to our martyrs and Ghazis and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of velour and supreme sacrifices.

They said, "Compared to 1965, today's Pakistan hasemerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strongconventional and non-conventional power.