Open Menu

Saghar Condemns Amit Shah's Statement, Delhi’s Tactics To Deprive Kashmiris Of Jobs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of jobs

APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has strongly condemned Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, which he sees as an attempt to intimidate and terrorize the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has strongly condemned Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, which he sees as an attempt to intimidate and terrorize the Kashmiri people.

Saghar in a statement issued here on Wednesday emphasized that Kashmiris have the inalienable right to pursue their careers and seek jobs in the public or private sector, and that India, as an occupier, has no authority to deprive them of these rights.

He criticized the Indian government’s tactics, including dismissing Kashmiri employees from government jobs and using derogatory remarks against them.

The Hurriyat leader reiterated that Kashmir is a disputed territory, and according to UN resolutions, India cannot act arbitrarily or affect the fundamental rights of ordinary Kashmiris. He urged the international community, particularly human rights organizations, to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, including senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other Hurriyat leaders.

Related Topics

India United Nations From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

3 minutes ago
 Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

3 minutes ago
 Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstro ..

Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Empl ..

Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan

2 minutes ago
 Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears t ..

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

3 minutes ago
 AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified p ..

AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists

3 minutes ago
DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police sta ..

DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations

12 minutes ago
 U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

12 minutes ago
 China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for de ..

China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..

12 minutes ago
 Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 m ..

Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

20 minutes ago
 Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

20 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics workers' union announces first ..

Samsung Electronics workers' union announces first strike

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan