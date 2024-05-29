APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has strongly condemned Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, which he sees as an attempt to intimidate and terrorize the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has strongly condemned Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, which he sees as an attempt to intimidate and terrorize the Kashmiri people.

Saghar in a statement issued here on Wednesday emphasized that Kashmiris have the inalienable right to pursue their careers and seek jobs in the public or private sector, and that India, as an occupier, has no authority to deprive them of these rights.

He criticized the Indian government’s tactics, including dismissing Kashmiri employees from government jobs and using derogatory remarks against them.

The Hurriyat leader reiterated that Kashmir is a disputed territory, and according to UN resolutions, India cannot act arbitrarily or affect the fundamental rights of ordinary Kashmiris. He urged the international community, particularly human rights organizations, to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, including senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other Hurriyat leaders.