UrduPoint.com

Saghar Denounces Confiscation Of Shabbir Shah's Home-cum-office By Indian Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Saghar denounces confiscation of Shabbir Shah's home-cum-office by Indian authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter and acting chairman Democratic Freedom Party Mehmood Ahmed Saghar here on Saturday strongly condemned the Indian Enforcement Directorate (IED) for confiscating the house of the incarcerated party chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah in Srinagar.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sagar termed it a pressure tactic on the part of India's racist regime. He said attaching of Shah's home-cum office was a colonial-era tactic the BJP has since long been using to break the political will of Shabir Ahmed Shah and other Hurriyat leaders who refused to accept the government's concocted narrative on Kashmir and remained stick to their principled stance.

He said that the DFP chief has been one of the worst victims of India's vendetta politics, adding it was nothing new for Shah who has been facing all this right from his childhood days. "Such tactics won't deter Shah Sahib from pursuing the noble cause for which he had devoted his entire life", the DFP leader said.

He, however, maintained that it was unfortunate that the Modi government was shamelessly using these so-called agencies to harass and humiliate the families of hurriyat leaders and activists. Sagar said the Modi government had let loose its so-called NIA and EDA authorities to resistance leaders in order to dent their public image.

Referring to the Indian government's three-prong strategy to eliminate Hurriyat leadership from the scene, Saghar said, "First they ran a mega smear campaign, which was followed by a massive crackdown to malign Hurriyat leaders and now they have virtually started to confiscate their properties they have lawfully inherited from their parents".He said that Hurriyat leaders could not be intimidated by such mean tactics. Urging India to stop its policy of persecuting Kashmiris just for raising their legitimate demands, Saghar said that India must accept ground reality and take steps to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Meanwhile, while paying eulogizing tributes to martyrs of Jammu, the incarcerated APHC leader Shabir Ahmed Shah said that the massacre of Muslims in Jammu in 1947 at the hands of Hindu fanatics was the most horrible incident of Kashmir that continues to haunt Kashmiris despite the passage seventy-five years.

In his message from Tihar jail Shabir Ahmed Shah said, "Hindu chauvinists aided and abetted by Dogra Maharaja wiped out the entire Muslim population of the entire province with a mala-fide intent to alter demography of the region".Terming it as a worst example of genocide and ethnic cleansing he said that during the intervening period of time (27 Oct 1947 to 6 Nov 1947) thousands of Muslims were massacred in the Jammu region by mobs led by the extremist Hindus, whereas tens of thousands of hapless families were forced to flee and take refuge in the newly formed state of Pakistan. He said that the chronology of key events of Kashmir history amply demonstrate the fact that changing demographic complexion of Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir had always been on the cards from day one.

The Muslims, he said constituted more than 60 percent of the population of Jammu region, were reduced to a minority after killing more than two lakh (two hundred thousands) Muslims. He said that stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its decades' old special status and doing away with article 35-A was part of this sinister design to convert Muslim majority of the state into minority.

Expressing serious concern over the continued bloodshed and violence in Kashmir, he said that it was high time that the world community takes effective notice of human rights violations and killing of innocent Kashmiris especially the youth who were being ruthlessly murdered by the occupation forces

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Minority Jail Sagar Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

59 minutes ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

4 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.