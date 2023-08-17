Open Menu

Saghar Expresses Concern Over Kashmiri Political Prisoners' Plight

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Chapter Convener, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

According to the Kashmir media service, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said thousands of Kashmiris including APHC leaders, activists, youth, Ulema, human rights defenders, and journalists have been put in different jails of IIOJK and India for their political beliefs.

He said that the jail authorities were not only treating these detainees inhumanely but also intentionally prolonging their illegal detention by not presenting them in courts on the days of hearing of the false cases registered against them.

The APHC-AJK Convener said that there was no legal or moral justification to keep political leaders in prison for a long period on fake charges leveled against them by the Indian authorities. He demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

The Convener reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue the struggle for securing their right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

