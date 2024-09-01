Saghar Hails Gilani’s Life Long Struggle For Kashmiris’ Right To Self Determination
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has said that Syed Ali Gilani was an epoch-making personality who spearheaded the freedom movement against India with utmost courage and perseverance.
Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad, paying tributes to Syed Ali Gilani his third martyrdom anniversary said that the political void created by the demise of the iconic leader could not be filled, said a press release.
“Gilani was the symbol of resistance against oppression”, Saghar said, adding that the proud legacy left behind by him would serve as a beacon light for future generations.
He said, “Years’ long trials and tribulations could not deter him (Gilani) from pursuing the collective cause of freedom”.
The deceased leader bravely faced every challenge that came in his way and stood as a rock in the face of indian oppression, he added.
Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said that Syed Ali Gilani devoted his whole life for the freedom movement of Kashmir and the rights of Kashmiris and remained stuck to his ideology till the last breath of his life.
He said that the former APHC chairman was imprisoned and detained for most of his life, but these trials and tribulations could not dampen his undying spirit and passion for the freedom of Kashmir.
Reiterating his resolve to uphold the mission of Syed Ali Gilani, Mehmood Saghar said that the struggle for right to self determination would continue till the people of Kashmir achieve their cherished goal of freedom from the Indian occupation.
