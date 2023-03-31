UrduPoint.com

Saghar Pays Glowing Tributes To Ashfaq Majid Wani, Other IIOJK Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK), Mahmood Ahmed Saghar has paid glowing tributes to renowned liberation leader Ashfaq Majid Wani and other martyrs of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mahmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Ashfaq Majeed Wani was a beacon of light for the freedom movement of Kashmir., who will always guide the freedom fighters and will show them determination and courage against oppression by India.

He said the Indian forces have been subjecting innocent Kashmiris to massacres and the worst cruelty and violence for the last three decades, but they could not weaken the freedom spirit of the Kashmiris.

The sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs will never be allowed to go to waste and their mission will continue till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar said, "The resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir are the basis of our freedom movement and India is morally, internationally, and politically bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian troops killed Ashfaq Majeed Wani in March 1990 in the Hawal area of the old city of Srinagar.

