Saghar Thanks PM Shahbaz Sharif For Raising Kashmir Issue At World Forum
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Acting Chairman Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has extended his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for raising the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian people during his speech at the UN general assembly.
In a statement issued here today, Saghar said that Pakistan's consistent support for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute has been a source of great inspiration for the people of Kashmir.
“The struggling people of the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to Prime Minister Sharif for adopting a bold stance on the issue of Kashmir", Saghar said, adding that besides highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, the PM has exposed India's settler colonialism policies towards Kashmir before the august forum.
Saghar expressed the hope that the world leaders would endorse Prime Minister Sharif's contentions and support his call for an early and amicable solution of all the disputes in particular the lingering Kashmir and Palestine issues that have been the main cause and consequence of tension and unrest in the Muslim world.
