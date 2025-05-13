Saghar thanks Trump for playing role in defusing Pak-India tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Acting Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, has thanked U.S. President Donald J. Trump for his pivotal role in defusing recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a letter thanked the U.S. administration for helping both countries reach a ceasefire following days of deadly cross-border hostilities that resulted in significant loss of life and damage to both military and civilian infrastructure, a press release from APHC office said.

Saghar emphasized that Pakistan-India standoff over Kashmir had once again exposed the grave risks of a potential nuclear conflict in the region.

He noted that India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and threats to deprive Pakistan of water had further aggravated the situation, which Pakistan rightfully viewed as an act of war. He lauded the international community’s call for restraint and especially appreciated U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their diplomatic efforts in engaging the leaderships of both countries to bring down tensions.