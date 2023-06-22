UrduPoint.com

Saghar Urges Biden To Raise Kashmir Issue With Modi During His Upcoming Visit To USA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Saghar urges Biden to raise Kashmir issue with Modi during his upcoming visit to USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has expressed the hope that US President Joe Biden would raise the issue of Kashmir with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to the United States.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a letter written to the US President said, we hope that the US, which has always raised the issue of human rights violations in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take a bold stand and raise the issue of Kashmir with the Indian prime minister during his upcoming visit to the United States, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"We believe that the US under your dynamic leadership will continue its efforts to seek a just and honorable solution to the long-drawn conflict that has already consumed Kashmiris' three generations," the letter wrote.

