Saghar urges Muslim countries in G20 to boycott upcoming event in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference-AJK chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has urged Muslim countries in Group Twenty (G-20) to boycott its upcoming event being hosted by India in Srinagar, the capital of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, illegally occupied by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, highlighting the Indian regime's nefarious designs behind the move, Saghar in a letter, addressed to the heads of the governments of Turkey, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and China, said that by arranging the high-profile meeting in Srinagar, New Delhi wants to keep the facade of normalcy alive.

Referring to the Indian government's track record of using guided tours of foreign envoys to occupied Kashmir as a tool to conceal ground realities in Kashmir, the communique stated that the Indian government has a notorious history of using falsehood as a state policy to achieve its strategic goals.

"India's present government, which in brazen violation of the UNSC resolutions had unilaterally and unlawfully changed the special status of Kashmir in 2019, has since then been remorselessly peddling lies to promote the so-called normalcy narrative on Kashmir", the letter said, adding that Modi government's decision to hold the G20 Summit in Kashmir has triggered genuine concerns among Kashmiris.

Urging the Muslim countries to take a holistic review of the prevailing situation in the region, Saghar said that it was high time that the member countries of the highest forum should realize the Indian government's motives and the meeting's far-reaching consequences on the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

"We hope that the honourable members of the Group will not allow the Indian government to use this meeting to project its baseless normalcy narrative without giving an iota of importance to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people", Saghar said.

"Being strong proponents of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, we hope that the Muslim countries will revisit their decision, adopt a unified stand and boycott the upcoming event to reinforce their commitment to a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute", he said.

"We hope that by adhering to their principled stance and long-held position on the issue of Kashmir, the Muslim countries along with other members of the group will continue to play their role to help resolve this deadly conflict that poses a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia", the letter said, adding that people of occupied Kashmir have been demanding implementation of the UNSC resolutions that, besides upholding the Kashmiris' right of self-determination, call for a referendum to allow its people to exercise their right to determine their political future through a free, fair and impartial plebiscite.