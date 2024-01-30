Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has in exercise of powers conferred by Rule-3-C of the Sindh Law Officers (Conditions of Service) Rule 1940 and the competent authority i.e.

Chief Minister Sindh has appointed Saghir Ahmed Abbasi, Law Officer/Assistant Advocate General, as Law Officer/ Additional Advocate General with immediate.