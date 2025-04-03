Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

In a momentous achievement, Saghir Khan, a Kashmir-origin Pakistani national, has become the first Pakistani and Kashmiri to receive the esteemed Community Service Award in New York on Thursday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) In a momentous achievement, Saghir Khan, a Kashmir-origin Pakistani national, has become the first Pakistani and Kashmiri to receive the esteemed Community Service Award in New York on Thursday.

This prestigious honor recognizes Khan's outstanding contributions to community service, earning him a place in history.

Khan, a resident of Charrhoi town in Azad Jammu Kashmir's Kotli district, was presented with the award by Jessica Ramos, representative of the Community Service Award Center, at a grand ceremony.

The event was attended by hundreds of individuals from various countries, underscoring the global recognition of Khan's efforts.

As president of the American Alliance, Khan has dedicated several decades to addressing community issues, earning widespread acclaim from the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora communities in the US. His hometown of Charhoi celebrated his achievement with great jubilation on the first day of Eid ul Fitr.

