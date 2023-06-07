UrduPoint.com

Sagian Road Cattle Market Not To Be Set Up This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Sagian Road cattle market not to be set up this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :To ensure smooth traffic flow on the main entry and exit artery of the city, Sagian Cattle Market will not be set up this year due to the ongoing Shahdara chowk flyover construction project.

Deputy Commissioner official sources told APP, though this market area was much close to the heart of the provincial metropolis, but the decision will help avoid traffic jams and nuisance for the citizens, adding the administration however will take strict action against illegal cattle markets.

The sources further said that including one permanent cattle market which had been permanently set up at Shahpur Kanjran, 12 other temporary markets were likely to be established at Shanu Baba (near Raiwind Road), Pine Avenue Road, Sundar Road (opposite Nisar Haveli), Raiwind Road (near Manga Mandi), NFC Society (near Bahria Town), Sagian Road ( to be set up this year at another locality), Lakho Dahar (near Lahore Ring Road), Gajumata (near Lahore Ring Road Office), LDA City (near Kahna Kacha Road), N Block of DHA Phase 9 and Sabzi Mandi (near Nishtar Colony).

Chief Engineer of the Shahdara chowk flyover construction project Israr Saeed Khan told APP that due to work momentum, Shahdara chowk site had been closed for traffic.

He said that Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to appoint additional traffic personnel for guidance of citizens and implementation of the devised traffic plan, effectively.

Meanwhile it may be mentioned here that the operations of 118 public cattle markets in Punjab, such as parking fee and allied services, animal levy were auctioned for Rs5.56 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is Rs1.84 billion more than the ongoing financial year 2022-23 that will end on June 30.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Punjab Road Traffic Manga Shahpur SITE Muhammad Ali May June Market Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transpor ..

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transport Summit in 2026

7 minutes ago
 Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a ..

Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a reflection of youth empowermen ..

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launches new academic journals to de ..

7 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

37 minutes ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

37 minutes ago
 General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in wo ..

General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in women&#039;s empowerment journey ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.