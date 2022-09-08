UrduPoint.com

Sagu Bridge Temporarily Opened For Vehicles Weighing Up To 35 Tons

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Thursday inspected the ongoing work on Sagu Bridge on the inter-provincial (N-50) highway which has been temporarily opened for traffic by making a steel bridge

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Thursday inspected the ongoing work on Sagu Bridge on the inter-provincial (N-50) highway which has been temporarily opened for traffic by making a steel bridge.

On the special instructions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, the deputy commissioner visited the area and inspected the ongoing work.

The Sagu Bridge was broken due to the recent floods, which is being temporarily opened by making a steel bridge in order to resolve the transportation problems and difficulties being faced by the people.

After temporary repairs, only vehicles weighing up to 35 tons will be allowed to cross the bridge.

The commissioner has issued orders to the administrative officers to take timely measures by using all available resources not only for relief activities but also for the repair of roads and highways in order to restore the transportation besides provision of timely access to remote areas for relief activities.

No negligence or laziness would be tolerated in the maintenance and repair work of the roads, he added.

