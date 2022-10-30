UrduPoint.com

SAHA Expo: Pakistan's Defence Firm Signs Bilateral Agreement With Turkiye' Atesci Limited

Published October 30, 2022

SAHA Expo: Pakistan's defence firm signs bilateral agreement with Turkiye' Atesci Limited

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The four-day SAHA Defence and Aerospace Exhibition 2022 concluded in Turkiye that hosted a plethora of global participants, including Pakistan and extended a wide range of modern defence, aviation, aerospace and cutting edge technology based products.

The Global Defense Insight, the official media partner of SAHA Expo from Pakistan and a leading defence news portal on its official Twitter handle wrote that Pakistan's Wah Industries Limited (WIL) and Turkiye's Atesci Limited signed a contract for a new ammunition line project, on the sidelines of SAHA EXPO 2022.

The SAHA EXPO is a biennially held defence, aviation and space industry fair, held by SAHA Istanbul which is the largest industrial cluster of Turkiye and Europe having a consortium of 876 companies and 24 universities.

The Turkiye's Presidency with the collaboration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Industry and Technology, Ministry of Trade, Presidency of Defense Industry and other civil and military public institutions organised the mega defence exhibition.

The SAHA EXPO 2022 is an international platform that showcased Turkey's rising domestic production potential and its independent production power.

The EXPO, along with high-tech products, also presented various strategically important products in the defense, aviation, maritime and space industries for the first time.

Pakistan's Minister for Defence Production Muhammed Israr Tareen also held a meeting with Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar on the sidelines of SAHA EXPO.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Turkiye Armed Forces (TRK), Chief of General Staff General Yasar GÜLER held a meeting with Pakistan Army's Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Saqib Mehmood Malik at the sidelines of SAHA EXPO 2022. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed bilateral military relations.

The Defence and aerospace platform producers from Turkiye and the world met with hundreds of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that produce parts, components, and subsystems at the SAHA EXPO.

A special panel discussion was also held at the Turkiye's indigenously developed unmanned naval systems which was participated by Turkiye's defence experts and producers who deliberated their views on the latest technology.

The forum was participated by regional, local and international defence entrepreneurs, particularly local youth acquiring knowledge of most modern defence, aviation and related technology.

The youngsters took keen interest in learning about the latest products showcased at the exhibition which provided the SAHA EXPO a stimulus to focus on novel ideas and unique solutions.

