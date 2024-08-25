Open Menu

Sahala Police Destroys Vehicle Confiscated In Fraud Case

Published August 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Sahala Police allegedly misused a vehicle which was confiscated in a fraud case, raising concerns over the department's adherence to the law.

A 2017 Toyota Grande Altis, seized as evidence in a fraud case registered under CrPC sections 420, 468, and 471 at Sahala Police Station, was reportedly subjected to unauthorized use by the officers. The sources revealed that the vehicle, instead of being secured as case property, was damaged and altered for personal and official use by the police.

According to police insiders, the car's alloy rims were replaced, and the vehicle was ruined as it has gone through multiple accidents during its unauthorized use.

It was also discovered that the car was being operated with a fake registration number belonging to another vehicle, without the knowledge of senior officers.

The situation posed a significant challenge for the newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sawan Zone. As taking action against officers who misuse confiscated vehicles and motorcycles will be a critical test of police high ups.

The incident has raised questions about the accountability of law enforcement in handling citizens' property. The victims whose vehicles are illegally misused by the police face significant losses, highlighting the need for stricter oversight and enforcement within the department.

