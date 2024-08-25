Sahala Police Destroys Vehicle Confiscated In Fraud Case
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Sahala Police allegedly misused a vehicle which was confiscated in a fraud case, raising concerns over the department's adherence to the law.
A 2017 Toyota Grande Altis, seized as evidence in a fraud case registered under CrPC sections 420, 468, and 471 at Sahala Police Station, was reportedly subjected to unauthorized use by the officers. The sources revealed that the vehicle, instead of being secured as case property, was damaged and altered for personal and official use by the police.
According to police insiders, the car's alloy rims were replaced, and the vehicle was ruined as it has gone through multiple accidents during its unauthorized use.
It was also discovered that the car was being operated with a fake registration number belonging to another vehicle, without the knowledge of senior officers.
The situation posed a significant challenge for the newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sawan Zone. As taking action against officers who misuse confiscated vehicles and motorcycles will be a critical test of police high ups.
The incident has raised questions about the accountability of law enforcement in handling citizens' property. The victims whose vehicles are illegally misused by the police face significant losses, highlighting the need for stricter oversight and enforcement within the department.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power struggle underway in PTI: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Recruitment for Pak Army to continue till August 282 minutes ago
-
Senator Nasir Butt to lead artists in paying tribute to Armed Forces on Defence Day2 minutes ago
-
DC holds weekly performance review meeting2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra engages young audiences with vibrant weekend puppet shows12 minutes ago
-
Industry minister visits Iranian Consulate, meets Consul General, investors12 minutes ago
-
Calender of annual sports competition announced22 minutes ago
-
1.5 million street kids at risk of displacement, MoHR calls for urgent legal reform22 minutes ago
-
MoHR to review implementation of laws, policies22 minutes ago
-
NCHR help-line receives 348 calls since November 202322 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone snatchers arrested22 minutes ago
-
Schools, Colleges to remain closed tomorrow22 minutes ago