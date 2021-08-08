SAHCPI providing shelter, food to orphan, poor children at Sehala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan Child Protection Institute is providing shelter, food, counseling and psychological support to the orphan and poor children at Sehala.

According to Spokesman SAHCPI, currently 48 children under age of 5 to 17 years were provided shelter and all other facilities at the protection institute.

She said that the center was also providing food, health and educational facilities to the children at shelter home.

She said that the children were also provided technical education during stay at the center, adding that the SAHCPI was also planning to establish a separate protection institute for the female children.

She said that the Protection Institute would continue its efforts to further improve facilities at the Institute to facilitate the children.