UrduPoint.com

SAHCPI Providing Shelter, Food To Orphan, Poor Children At Sehala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

SAHCPI providing shelter, food to orphan, poor children at Sehala

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan Child Protection Institute is providing shelter, food, counseling and psychological support to the orphan and poor children at Sehala.

According to Spokesman SAHCPI, currently 48 children under age of 5 to 17 years were provided shelter and all other facilities at the protection institute.

She said that the center was also providing food, health and educational facilities to the children at shelter home.

She said that the children were also provided technical education during stay at the center, adding that the SAHCPI was also planning to establish a separate protection institute for the female children.

She said that the Protection Institute would continue its efforts to further improve facilities at the Institute to facilitate the children.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Poor Education All

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

30 minutes ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

45 minutes ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

1 hour ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

1 hour ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

2 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.