Sahi Condoles Demise Of Interior Minister's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:21 PM

Sahi condoles demise of Interior Minister's brother

The President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Maj. Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pir Tariq Ahmad Shah, the brother of Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Maj. Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pir Tariq Ahmad Shah, the brother of Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah.

In a message, Sahi expressed his heartfelt condolences to Brig (R) Ijaz Shah and family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

