Sahib Khan Bhand posted as PRO to Commissioner

Sahib Khan Bhand, Deputy Director (BS-18) District Information Office, Sujawal, was assigned to work as Public Relation Officer to Commissioner Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Sahib Khan Bhand, Deputy Director (BS-18) District Information Office, Sujawal, was assigned to work as Public Relation Officer to Commissioner Hyderabad division.

According to notification issued by Secretary Information Department Sindh on Tuesday, Sahib Khan Bhand, Deputy Director Information department has been assigned to work as Public Relation Officer (PRO) to Commissioner Hyderabad Division, in addition to his own duties till further orders.