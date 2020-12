Sahibzada Fazal-e-Rasool Haidar Rizvi passes away

Sahibzada Fazal-e-Rasool Haidar Rizvi, Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan Maulana Sardar Ahmad Qadri, passed away here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Sahibzada Fazal-e-Rasool Haidar Rizvi, Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan Maulana Sardar Ahmad Qadri, passed away here Tuesday.

He was elder brother of former MNA Sahibzada Hajji Fazal-e-Kareem.

He was born on September 19, 1942.

He was patronizing Islamic University Chiniot under the aegis of Muhaddis-e-Azam Foundation.

His funeral prayer will be offered at 2 p.m. in Dhubi Ghatt Ground here on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).