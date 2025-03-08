Open Menu

Sahibzada Hamid Condoles The Demise Of Four Persons In Gas Cylinder Explosion

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Sahibzada Hamid Condoles the Demise of Four Persons in Gas Cylinder Explosion

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Sahibzada Hamid District President Shah Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Haripur on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of four members of the same family in a gas cylinder explosion at Ulema Meelam, Tarbela.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, particularly conveying sympathies to Muhammad Saeed, the brother-in-law of Khalid alias Pappu Mama of Pinyan, who lost four close family members in the tragedy.

Sahibzada Hamid Shah termed the incident a major loss, especially as it involved children and other family members.

He prayed for the deceased, asking for their forgiveness and elevation in ranks, while also wishing strength and patience for the grieving relatives.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take immediate action by providing full financial assistance to the affected family and ensuring the best possible medical treatment for the injured Muhammad Saeed.

A tragic gas cylinder explosion at Alma Meelam, Tarbela, occurred few days ago, claiming the lives of four family members. The head of the household, Muhammad Saeed, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

