Sahibzada Hamid Raza Elected As Chairman Of National Assembly Standing Committee On Human Rights

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sahibzada Hamid Raza elected as Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights, in a recent meeting, unanimously elected Sahibzada Hamid Raza as the committee's new chairman.

His nomination was put forward by committee member Nosheen Iftikhar and received broad support from other members, including Ms.

Zartaj Gul and Naveed Amir Jeeva.

Following his election, committee members extended their congratulations to Raza, expressing confidence in his leadership. In his address, Sahibzada Hamid Raza thanked the committee members for their trust, pledging to prioritize human rights issues and work collaboratively for the betterment of all citizens.

