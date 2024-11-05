- Home
- Pakistan
- Sahibzada Hamid Raza elected as Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights
Sahibzada Hamid Raza Elected As Chairman Of National Assembly Standing Committee On Human Rights
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights, in a recent meeting, unanimously elected Sahibzada Hamid Raza as the committee's new chairman.
His nomination was put forward by committee member Nosheen Iftikhar and received broad support from other members, including Ms.
Zartaj Gul and Naveed Amir Jeeva.
Following his election, committee members extended their congratulations to Raza, expressing confidence in his leadership. In his address, Sahibzada Hamid Raza thanked the committee members for their trust, pledging to prioritize human rights issues and work collaboratively for the betterment of all citizens.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power Suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat feeders notified3 minutes ago
-
Pak-Kazakhstan parliamentary contacts pivotal to further solidifying existing bi-lateral ties: Ayaz3 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtasib's role in addressing public gri ..12 minutes ago
-
Shaikh appreciates role of UN bodies in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Task force to negotiate about saved amount with 18 IPPs in next phase: Senate body told22 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
`Lok Mela' to project soft image of country: Secretary Heritage32 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment42 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project42 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame43 minutes ago
-
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench53 minutes ago