Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister said on the occasion that the journey of real development had been started and it would not halt, adding that the consultation with the parliamentarians were given importance in development projects.

He regretted that the opposition's politics revolved around protecting personal interests and its All Parties Conference (APC) was blowing an uncalled for trumpet.

The APC had remained unsuccessful in the past and would meet the same fate again, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government had started development programmes instead of hoodwinking the people through exhibitory projects. The PTI government has been giving attention to the development of the social sector whereas the basic needs of the people were ignored in the past, he concluded.