UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan Calls On Chief Minister Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister said on the occasion that the journey of real development had been started and it would not halt, adding that the consultation with the parliamentarians were given importance in development projects.

He regretted that the opposition's politics revolved around protecting personal interests and its All Parties Conference (APC) was blowing an uncalled for trumpet.

The APC had remained unsuccessful in the past and would meet the same fate again, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government had started development programmes instead of hoodwinking the people through exhibitory projects. The PTI government has been giving attention to the development of the social sector whereas the basic needs of the people were ignored in the past, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab APC Same All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s dnata quadruples catering capacity in ..

45 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Kerber falls at first hurdle, Rublev advances in R ..

3 minutes ago

AC visits land record centre

3 minutes ago

New Tax Deals With Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg to Gi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.