Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday in which matters regarding mutual interest, development projects and overall political situation was discussed.

Member Provincial Assembly Rana Shahbaz Ahmed was also present.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan lauded the CM's vision of a separate development package for each district and said that Punjab had started its journey of sustainable and composite development under his leadership. He stated that the CM's consultation with elected representatives regarding development projects was yielding positive results as Usman Buzdar believed in teamwork rather than one-man-show.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government did not believe in chanting hollow slogans but to deliver.

Time of pomp and show had passed and the PTI government was selflessly serving people and would continue to do so.

He said that the journey of real development of Punjab had started which could not be stopped. The opposition's politics revolved around its personal interests. The present government had launched development projects for the uplift of the living standard of people. He added that the basic amenities and needs of people were ignored in the past as the former rulers spent resources on the cities of their choice by neglecting remote and backward areas.

The PTI government had diverted resources towards neglected areas. Now only politics of developmentand public service would prevail, the CM said.