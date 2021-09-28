Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan calls on Punjab CM

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that in last ten year, the system had been badly ruined.

He said that previous rulers were actually responsible for the inflation, adding that in past focus was on show-off projects.

Usman Buzdar said that solid mechanism had been made for timely completion of developmental projects.

He further said that consultation with parliamentarians was being given importancein the developmental projects.

The Federal Minister appreciated the Punjab Chief Minister's vision of equal development.