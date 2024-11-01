Sahibzada Muhmmad Shabir assumes charge of Member IRSA, KPK

Engineer Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir has assumed the charge of the post of member Indus River System Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years with effect from November 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Engineer Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir has assumed the charge of the post of member Indus River System Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years with effect from November 1.

In pursuance of Ministry of Water Resource’s notification F.

NO (09)/2013-Admn-II dated 30th October, 2024 and in accordance with Chapter-II, Section4, Clauses (1) of IRSA Act No.XXII of 1992, Muhammad Shabir assumed the charge, said a notification issued here Friday.