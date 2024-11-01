Open Menu

Sahibzada Muhmmad Shabir Assumes Charge Of Member IRSA, KPK

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Sahibzada Muhmmad Shabir assumes charge of Member IRSA, KPK

Engineer Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir has assumed the charge of the post of member Indus River System Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years with effect from November 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Engineer Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir has assumed the charge of the post of member Indus River System Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years with effect from November 1.

In pursuance of Ministry of Water Resource’s notification F.

NO (09)/2013-Admn-II dated 30th October, 2024 and in accordance with Chapter-II, Section4, Clauses (1) of IRSA Act No.XXII of 1992, Muhammad Shabir assumed the charge, said a notification issued here Friday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water October November Post From

Recent Stories

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as com ..

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms

1 minute ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects

1 minute ago
 Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ impris ..

Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremon ..

Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman

9 minutes ago
 Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 p ..

Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases

9 minutes ago
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness opera ..

Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta

9 minutes ago
 No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Af ..

No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs

9 minutes ago
 ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO t ..

ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat

9 minutes ago
 Police arrange training for women self-defence

Police arrange training for women self-defence

3 minutes ago
 Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to ..

Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday

3 minutes ago
 DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan