ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday condoled the sad demise of Major Asghar Shaheed, who died last day after contracting COVID-19 while performing duties at Torkham Border.

In his condolence message, the minister said major Asghar died while serving the country and Afghan citizens.He paid rich tribute to Major Asghar especially his valour and courage.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grand courage to the family to bear this loss with equanimity.