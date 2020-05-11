UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Condoles Maj Asghar's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri condoles Maj Asghar's demise

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday condoled the sad demise of Major Asghar Shaheed, who died last day after contracting COVID-19 while performing duties at Torkham Border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday condoled the sad demise of Major Asghar Shaheed, who died last day after contracting COVID-19 while performing duties at Torkham Border.

In his condolence message, the minister said major Asghar died while serving the country and Afghan citizens.He paid rich tribute to Major Asghar especially his valour and courage.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grand courage to the family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Martyrs Shaheed Died Border Family Sad

Recent Stories

COVID-19 patients tally soars to 421 in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Saudi to cut oil output by another 1 mn barrels a ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company CEO lauds perfor ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Receives 100,000 COVID-19 Antibody Rapid T ..

2 minutes ago

Landslide damages 10 houses in Nathiagali

17 minutes ago

Amnesty International Joined White Helmets on Ques ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.