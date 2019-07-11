UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Urges Ulema To Promote Harmony, Unity Among Various School Of Thoughts

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:46 PM

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges Ulema to promote harmony, unity among various school of thoughts

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday urged Ulema to strive hard for promoting commonalities, harmony, peace and unity among various sects and avoid highlighting controversial issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday urged Ulema to strive hard for promoting commonalities, harmony, peace and unity among various sects and avoid highlighting controversial issues.Addressing Wahdat-e-Ummah Conference, organised by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), he said India and Israel were involved in launching a propaganda campaign against mosques and religious seminaries, which were being registered with education department now a days.

He said the prime minister has waived off the fines amounting to over Rs 60 million accumulated against the students of seminaries on account of expiry of visa, etc., however the premier was determined to recover the looted money from the plunderers.

He lauded the efforts of Chairman PUC Allama Tahir Ashrafi for promoting interfaith harmony in the country.

The problems of Ummah were increasing day by day and joint efforts could only resolve the problems of Ummah.

He said the visit of Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had helped strengthening bilateral relations between two brotherly countries. The inclusion of Pakistan in Road to Makkah project was a revolutionary step. The immigration of 2,5000 Pakistani pilgrims would be conducted at Islamabad International Airport. This would save them from standing into long queues at Jeddah and Madina Airports.

He said the ministry was returning Rs 5 billion to all pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme before leaving to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Each pilgrim was being returned from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000 depending upon the proximity of their accommodation from Haram Sharif. The amount had been saved from transportation, catering and accommodation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister Hajj Israel Education Jeddah Visit Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Money Visa All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

France's Brunel denies problems with new coaches a ..

36 seconds ago

Three More Orcas Leave Russia's 'Whale Jail' to Be ..

44 seconds ago

Balochistan govt to build IT park in Quetta

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate of Mi ..

4 minutes ago

UK Government Concerned About Incident With UK Tan ..

4 minutes ago

UK Government Instructs Commercial Ships to Stay o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.