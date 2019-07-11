Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges Ulema to promote harmony, unity among various school of thoughts

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday urged Ulema to strive hard for promoting commonalities, harmony, peace and unity among various sects and avoid highlighting controversial issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday urged Ulema to strive hard for promoting commonalities, harmony, peace and unity among various sects and avoid highlighting controversial issues.Addressing Wahdat-e-Ummah Conference, organised by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), he said India and Israel were involved in launching a propaganda campaign against mosques and religious seminaries, which were being registered with education department now a days.

He said the prime minister has waived off the fines amounting to over Rs 60 million accumulated against the students of seminaries on account of expiry of visa, etc., however the premier was determined to recover the looted money from the plunderers.

He lauded the efforts of Chairman PUC Allama Tahir Ashrafi for promoting interfaith harmony in the country.

The problems of Ummah were increasing day by day and joint efforts could only resolve the problems of Ummah.

He said the visit of Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had helped strengthening bilateral relations between two brotherly countries. The inclusion of Pakistan in Road to Makkah project was a revolutionary step. The immigration of 2,5000 Pakistani pilgrims would be conducted at Islamabad International Airport. This would save them from standing into long queues at Jeddah and Madina Airports.

He said the ministry was returning Rs 5 billion to all pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme before leaving to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Each pilgrim was being returned from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000 depending upon the proximity of their accommodation from Haram Sharif. The amount had been saved from transportation, catering and accommodation.