(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday visited the house of Shaheed Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi and paid tributes to the martyred soldier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday visited the house of Shaheed Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi and paid tributes to the martyred soldier.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was not come for condolence as Shaheed does not need it.

Father of the Shaheed lauded government's step to visit the homes of Shuhada, said a press release.