Sahibzada Sanaullah appointed DDAC Chairman, Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government has appointed Sahibzada Sanaullah as Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) for district Dir.

A notification to this effect issued from Chief Minister Secretariat on Friday announced the appointment of Sahibzada Sanaullah as DDAC Chairman for district Dir.

Sahibzada Sanaullah was elected as member provincial assembly from PK-11, Upper Dir.