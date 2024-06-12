Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Ex. MNA Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari on Wednesday termed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 as balanced and in line with people's aspirations

Sahibzada Shabir said despite the deteriorating economic conditions, the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken concrete steps, as a result of which the country was gradually getting out of the crises.

Speaking to APP after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's budget speech in the National Assembly, the former member of the National Assembly said that the allocation of a development budget of 1500 billion rupees despite the economic difficulties is a reflection that the government was serious in taking steps in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

Sahibzada Shabbir said Pakistan Muslim League (N) government always presented people as well as business community friendly budget aiming at strengthening of the economic base of the country.

He said no taxes were imposed on food items while small traders were given relief in the budget.

He expressed hope that incumbent government with the support of allied parties would take country out of the economic mess by adopting strict financial arrangements.

He appealed all political parties including opposition not to play politics over economy as strong economic base was the need of the hour and we all should join hands to get country on the right track.

Replying to a question, former MNA said budget proposals would be discussed in the parliament and the reservations of the allied parties would be resolved before approval of the budget.

