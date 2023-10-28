Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) President of Pakistan Equestrian Federation, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali spearheaded a remarkable rally that brought together over 100 horse riders to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The event took place in Khushab the other day, where the horsemen proudly carried Palestine flags, symbolizing their support for the Palestinian people during these challenging times.

Sahibzada Sultan, a prominent figure in Pakistan's equestrian community, emphasized that they stood united with their Palestinian brothers and sisters and vowed to condemn Israel's actions, denouncing them as atrocities in every form and manifestation.

He expressed his concern over the indiscriminate bombing of innocent civilians, including thousands of innocent children, labelling such actions as clear war crimes.

Sahibzada drew attention to the continuous violations of international laws, describing them as a reflection of the leniency exhibited by so-called world powers towards Israel. This pointed to the need for global accountability and justice in the face of ongoing conflicts in the region, he added.

The rally was a significant culmination of the Sultan International tent pegging event, highlighting the fusion of equestrian sports with the essential message of international solidarity. It showcased the power of unity and activism within the equestrian community and beyond, as individuals joined forces to stand with the people of Palestine.