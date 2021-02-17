UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sahibzada Usman Announces Support For PTI Candidate In NA-75 By-election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Sahibzada Usman announces support for PTI candidate in NA-75 by-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Famous political, social and religious personality of Daska Sahibzada Usman Khalid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and announced to support PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi in the by-election in NA-75.

He reposed full confidence over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar and announced to extend full support to the PTI candidate as it was imperative for the development of the area.

The CM thanked Sahibzada Usman Khalid and added that PTI believed in public service without any discrimination. The PTI was the most popular political party under PM Imran Khan and the voters will choose honest and trustworthy candidates in the by-elections, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Daska NA-75 Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

23 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

1 hour ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.