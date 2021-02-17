Sahibzada Usman announces support for PTI candidate in NA-75 by-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Famous political, social and religious personality of Daska Sahibzada Usman Khalid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and announced to support PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi in the by-election in NA-75.

He reposed full confidence over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar and announced to extend full support to the PTI candidate as it was imperative for the development of the area.

The CM thanked Sahibzada Usman Khalid and added that PTI believed in public service without any discrimination. The PTI was the most popular political party under PM Imran Khan and the voters will choose honest and trustworthy candidates in the by-elections, he added.